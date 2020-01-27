Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 348,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 224,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.37. 149,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

