Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

LEVI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.26. 23,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,331. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 43,438 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $870,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 19,918 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $398,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,885 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.