Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.97.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.87. 13,283,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $614.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

