Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.40 on Monday, hitting $187.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $193.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

