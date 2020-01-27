Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.