Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 2,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $53.54. 6,178,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

