Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 4.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $180,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.