Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,771 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $68,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

ACN traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.55. 1,374,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.