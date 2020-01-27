Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,549 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.