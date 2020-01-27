Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.80

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.51, with a volume of 5076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

