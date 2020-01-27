Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 139,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

