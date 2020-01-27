Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 583,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Evolus has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.