Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

EVT stock opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82. Evotec has a 1 year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.83.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

