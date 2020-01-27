Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,124 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,214 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelon by 19,818.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

