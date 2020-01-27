Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,826,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.97.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $214.84. 10,249,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

