Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 14.3%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) traded down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 528,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 202,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

