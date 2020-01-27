Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bgogo. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $3.01 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

