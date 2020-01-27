FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

