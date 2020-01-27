Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 464,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.37. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 257,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

