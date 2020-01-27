FIH Group (LON:FIH) Shares Up 3.9%

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.21), 806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.05).

The stock has a market cap of $40.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get FIH Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. FIH Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.