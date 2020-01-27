Financial Life Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

