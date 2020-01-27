Financial Life Advisors Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.47. 622,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $184.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

