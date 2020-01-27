First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

