First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

FR traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$13.37. 636,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,104. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$7.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

