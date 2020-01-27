First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

