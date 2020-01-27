First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund by 45.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.