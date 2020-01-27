First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 41,981 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

