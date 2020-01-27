FIX Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by FIX from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

INTC traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

