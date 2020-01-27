Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $41.91.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

