FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $93.80. 10,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,435. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

