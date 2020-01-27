Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.49

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.49 and last traded at C$58.21, with a volume of 102619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.36.

Get Fortis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.