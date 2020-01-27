Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

FBM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 273,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

