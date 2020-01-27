Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 48,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 4,958,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.