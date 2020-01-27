Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FEIM traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 35,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $336,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $750,145. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

