Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0025

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Friendz has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $49,322.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,765,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

