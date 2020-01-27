Frontier Developments (FDEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/15/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/15/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/13/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/18/2019 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10).
Shares of LON FDEV traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,416 ($18.63). The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,444.92 ($19.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,096.48. The firm has a market cap of $550.99 million and a P/E ratio of 32.78.
In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).
