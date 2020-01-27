FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stake Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 56,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.