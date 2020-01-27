Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,076,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,098,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

