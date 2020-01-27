Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.30 or 0.98603019 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

