FUTURAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,379.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $5,186.00 and $45,379.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00334033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002130 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.