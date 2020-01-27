Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

