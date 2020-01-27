General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.57. 1,122,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,150. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.