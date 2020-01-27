General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

General Electric stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 47,651,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,958,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

