General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 497,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.