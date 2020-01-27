Gifto (GTO) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Binance and CPDAX. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Coinnest, Kryptono, Bibox, CoinTiger, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Upbit, Allbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

