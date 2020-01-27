Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.51.
Shares of GPN opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 444.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.