Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.51.

Shares of GPN opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 444.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

