Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of SDIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 6,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,656. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

