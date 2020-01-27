Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.54. 9,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

