GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $94,582.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile