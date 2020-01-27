Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.84. 146,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

